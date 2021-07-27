Tuesday's Series Opener Postponed

Hickory, NC - Tuesday night's game against the Greenville Drive has been postponed due to storms. It will be made up in a doubleheader tomorrow afternoon with the first game starting at 5pm.

The games will both be seven innings. Gates will open at 4:30 and the second game will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game but no earlier than 7pm. The same ticket will be good for both games.

Tickets from tonight's game can be exchanged for another date this season. An upcharge would be required for Saturday's Christian Concert.

