Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods announced on Tuesday that Toby Keith's "Country Comes to Town Tour" with special guest Matt Stell and Jackson Dean will perform at Bowling Green Ballpark on October 2nd, 2021. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 30th at 9:00 AM CT.

There are four tiers of tickets fans can purchase. Center stage tickets are available for $99 with only 500 available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Field level general admission tickets are $48 while reserve general admission are available for $42. Concert goers can also purchase tickets to the Hot Rods exclusive Performance Foodservice Club for $75. All tickets will have taxes and service fees apply in addition to face-value prices.

Pre-sale for Hot Rods season ticket holders and partners will begin on Tuesday, July 27th in the afternoon through Friday morning, prior to general public availability. All season ticket holders and partners will receive an e-mail with instructions on how to purchase tickets during the pre-sale period.

Keith is an award-winning superstar who has toured the world with 32 number one hits and more than 15 billion streams. Matt Stell is a platinum-certified singer and has produced two number-one hits in his career while Jackson Dean on Big Machine Records is making waves in Nashville with his unique style and critically acclaimed songwriting. The "Country Comes to Town Tour" is Keith's 2021 tour that spans across the country and becomes the sixth major concert to track through Bowling Green Ballpark.

Fans can get their tickets by visiting www.bghotrods.com, calling 270-901-2121, or visiting the box office at Bowling Green Ballpark.

