Drive Game Postponed; Doubleheader Wednesday at 5:00

July 27, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Greenville Drive News Release







Hickory, N.C. - Rain in the Hickory area forced the postponement of Tuesday night's series opener with the Hickory Crawdads.

The game will be made up Wednesday, July 28 as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:00 PM. Both contests will be seven-innings.

