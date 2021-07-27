Drive Game Postponed; Doubleheader Wednesday at 5:00
July 27, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Greenville Drive News Release
Hickory, N.C. - Rain in the Hickory area forced the postponement of Tuesday night's series opener with the Hickory Crawdads.
The game will be made up Wednesday, July 28 as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:00 PM. Both contests will be seven-innings.
