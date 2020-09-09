Tuesday's Game Postponed, Double Header Wednesday

FRANKLIN, WI - Tuesday's game between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Milwaukee Milkmen at Franklin Field has been postponed due to inclement weather in the Franklin, Wisconsin area.

The game will be made up as part of a double header on Wednesday, September 9th beginning at 5:05 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.

All the action for Wednesday's double header can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

