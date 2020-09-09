Dogs Storm Back Twice, Sweep Doubleheader vs. Sioux Falls

Rosemont, Illinois - The Chicago Dogs trailed 2-1 after four innings in game one of Wednesday's doubleheader. They fell into a 3-2 hole after five innings in the second game. Harnessing their comeback mettle, the Dogs roared back to win both games, sweeping Wednesday's doubleheader against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

In game one, K.C. Hobson hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Michael Crouse, tying the game, 2-2, in the fifth inning. One inning later, Edwin Arroyo crushed a two-out solo home run to lift the Dogs to a 3-2 victory.

In the back half of the twin bill, Chicago rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 lead and eventual win. On a Michael Crouse grounder, a booted ball by shortstop Ryan Brett allowed Blake Allemand to score the tying run. The next batter, Joey Terdoslavich, banged an RBI triple to the corner to score Crouse and power the Dogs to a 4-3 lead. Roache then torched a run-scoring single to provide some cushion in the 5-3 win.

Game One

Winning Pitcher: RHP Jalen Miller

Losing Pitcher: RHP Eddie Medina

Save: LHP Adam Choplick

Star of the Game: INF Edwin Arroyo. Arroyo's fourth home run gave the Dogs the 3-2 win, and the second baseman also smoked a single in the fourth inning.

Game Two

Winning Pitcher: LHP Jake Dahlberg

Losing Pitcher: RHP Ryan Fritze

Save: RHP Paul Schwendel

Star of the Game: INF Blake Allemand. Allemand ripped two singles and a triple, scoring twice and driving in a run. The shortstop has laced 10 hits in his last 19 at-bats.

Next:

Who? Sioux Falls Canaries vs. Chicago Dogs, Games 3 and 4

Where? Impact Field, Rosemont, Illinois

When? Thursday, 5:05 p.m. CDT

Pitching matchups?

Game 3: LHP Ty Culbreth vs. RHP J.D. Busfield

Game 4: TBA vs. RHP Eddie Butler

Broadcast: AABaseball.TV

Extra Bite: After Sioux Falls racked up 32 runs in three games over the weekend, the Dogs held the Canaries to just five runs this evening.

