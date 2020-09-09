Birds Drop Two to Dogs, Finalizing Playoff Schedule

(Sioux Falls Canaries, Credit: Josh Jurgens / Sioux Falls Canaries) Damek Tomscha of the Sioux Falls Canaries(Sioux Falls Canaries, Credit: Josh Jurgens / Sioux Falls Canaries)

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Sioux Falls Canaries fans knew playoff baseball was coming back to the Birdcage for the first time in 10 years. Now they know exactly when it will be.

The Canaries will be the No. 2 seed in the American Association Finals against the Milwaukee Milkmen. They will open the series with two games on the road, then play games three, four and five (if necessary) at the Birdcage on September 15, 16 and 17 (Tuesday through Thursday).

The seeding became final after the Birds were swept in a doubleheader on the road against the Chicago Dogs. The Birds dropped the first game 3-2, and the second game 5-3.

Damek Tomscha delivered a two-run single in the fourth inning of game one to drive in both Birds runs, but a solo homer from Edwin Arroyo in the sixth of Birds starter Eddie Medina sealed the victory for Chicago.

The Birds led for much of a back-and-forth second game. Alay Lago hit his fourth homer of the year in the second to give Sioux Falls a 1-0 lead. Chicago would tie it in the bottom of the inning, but a Clint Coulter RBI single put the Birds back in front in the third.

The Birds took a 3-2 lead into the sixth, when reliever Ryan Fritze allowed three runs to put the Dogs ahead for good.

UP NEXT

The Canaries finish their regular season Thursday night with another doubleheader against the Dogs. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

