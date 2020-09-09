Goldeyes and Milkmen Trade Shutouts in Double Header Split

FRANKLIN, WI - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (28-31) split a double header with the Milwaukee Milkmen at Franklin Field on Wednesday night, losing the opener 3-0 and winning the nightcap 3-0.

The Goldeyes served as the home team in both games.

In game one, the Milkmen scored two runs three batters into the contest. Brett Vertigan led off with a single and scored from first on a double down the left field line from Dylan Tice. Adam Brett Walker followed with a lined drive single to left that scored Tice.

Milwaukee (34-25) loaded the bases in the top of the fifth and took a 3-0 lead when Walker's groundout to third brought home Logan Trowbridge.

Drew Hutchison (2-2) started for the Milkmen and picked up the win, pitching five shutout innings on three hits. Hutchison walked three and struck out 11.

Peyton Gray struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh to earn his 14th save of the year.

Frank Duncan (5-7) started for the Goldeyes and took a complete game loss, allowing three earned runs on nine hits over seven innings. Duncan walked two and struck out six.

In game two, the Goldeyes took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Kevin Lachance singled down the right field line leading off and scored on a double into the left field corner by Wes Darvill. After Darvill stole third, Kyle Martin pulled an RBI single to right-centre.

In the bottom of the second, Nick Oddo singled through the right side with two outs and scored from first when Lachance reached on a throwing error charged to Trowbridge at third base.

Evan Grills (2-2) started for the Goldeyes and picked up the win, throwing five shutout innings on two hits. Grills walked one and struck out seven.

Jose Jose pitched a perfect top of the sixth, while Victor Capellan recorded a scoreless seventh to earn his 12th save.

Tim Dillard (2-1) started for Milwaukee and took the loss, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits in three innings. Dillard walked none and struck out six.

The Goldeyes conclude the 2020 season on Thursday night against the Milkmen. Josh Lucas (0-0, 2.25) takes on right-hander Angel Ventura (2-3, 5.40). First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

For information on Goldeyes' merchandise and 2021 season tickets, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com

