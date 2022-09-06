Tuesday's BlueClaws Game Rained Out

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Tuesday's game between the BlueClaws and Aberdeen IronBirds has been rained out. It will be made up as part of a double-header on Wednesday, September 7th beginning at 5:35 pm.

Ticket Exchange Information

Tickets for Tuesday's game can be exchanged for any remaining BlueClaws game in 2022. The BlueClaws are home through Sunday.

Exchanges can be made in-person at the BlueClaws Box Office or on the phone by calling 732-901-7000 option 2.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game can use them for both games of the double-header, with the gates opening at 5:00 pm for all fans.

Upcoming Games

The season's final homestand - Locals' Summer, presented by Rothman Orthopaedics - runs through Sunday at ShoreTown Ballpark. Homestand highlights include:

- Thursday - Thirsty Thursday (95.9 WRAT)

- Friday - Post-Game Fireworks & Autism Awareness Night (Sunny Days Sunshine Center)

- Saturday - Fan Appreciation Night (NJ Lottery) and Post-Game Fireworks (NJR Home Services). Fan Appreciation Night festivities include a tiki cup giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, Reel Claw Happy Hour, Claws Cove specials, food & drink specials, and more.

- Sunday - September 11th Remembrance Day (Toyota World of Lakewood), Kids Day Sunday with Jenkinson's Boardwalk BlueClaws Kids Club members Eat Free (Sabrett), Dog Day Sunday (AmeriHealth New Jersey).

For tickets, call 732-901-7000 option 2.

