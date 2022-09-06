Late Rally Falls Short as Hot Rods Drop Opener

September 6, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky- Abiezel Ramirez tried to start a rally in the ninth with a two-run double, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (33-28, 74-52), were unable to overcome two late home runs in a 6-2 loss to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (31-28, 58-66) at Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday. The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers will resume their six-game series on Wednesday with an 11:05 AM CT first pitch.

Greensboro got on the board first with a double in the fourth that made it 1-0. They added another run in the seventh to make it 2-0. Two-run homers in the eighth and ninth innings increased Greensboro's lead to 6-0. BG got a late rally going in the ninth when Ramirez plated two on a double with two outs in the inning, but a called strike three ended the game in a 6-2 defeat for Bowling Green.

Ben Peoples (0-2) went 5.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits with two walks and five strikeouts in a loss. Patrick Wicklander came in for 3.0 innings of relief, allowing three runs on five hits with four strikeouts. Evan Reifert allowed two runs on two hits with a walk and two strikeouts in 1.0 inning.

Notes: Murray had two hits in his first game at Bowling Green Ballpark since June 19... He had multiple hits in his second-straight game... Murray has 17 two-hit games this year... Peoples has struck out 12 in his first 9.0 innings with Bowling Green... Ramirez had multiple RBIs in a game for the third time this season... Bowling Green and Greensboro will continue their series on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark, with first pitch set for 11:05 AM CT... RH Logan Workman (4-3, 3.69) will start for the Hot Rods against a Grasshoppers starter who has not been announced... The game is available to watch on MiLB.tv...

Fans can listen to the game on Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT and listen via the MiLB First Pitch app on Android and IOS, or go to the Hot Rods website at www.bghotrods.com... Fans can get their tickets for upcoming Hot Rods home games by calling 270-901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office, or visiting www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.