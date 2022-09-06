Tuesday's Game Postponed

September 6, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - Tuesday night's series opener against the Rome Braves was postponed due to field conditions.

It will be made up in a doubleheader tomorrow, Wednesday, September 7th, with the first game starting at 5pm and the second starting approximately 30 minutes following the end of the first game. Both games will be 7 innings and gates will open at 4:30.

Tickets for tonight's game can be used for another game this week.

Tomorrow's game will be Kids Win Wednesday and the Spy Spectacular. On Thursday night, all beers will be $2.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.