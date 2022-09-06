HVR Game Notes - September 6, 2022

September 6, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (69-56, 35-24) vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks (62-63, 27-33)

RHP Blas Castaño (5-7, 3.31 ERA) vs. LHP Lucas Knowles (7-1, 3.07 ERA)

| Game 126 | Road Game 61 | Frawley Stadium | Wilmington, Del. | Sept. 6, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD: The Renegades hit the road for the final series of the 2022 regular season this week against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. This is just the third series of the season between the two clubs, and the first time they've met since July 22-24. The Gades are 5-4 against the Blue Rocks this season.

GETTING HEATED IN THE SAL NORTH: With six games left to play this season, the SAL North Division is one of the races in Minor League Baseball. The Renegades are in second place behind Brooklyn, just 0.5 games back, but the Gades hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. Entering play Tuesday night, Jersey Shore and Wilmington are the only SAL North teams eliminated from playoff contention. However, Greensboro can be eliminated on Tuesday with a loss to Brooklyn.

TRAGIC NUMBER: With six games left to play the Hudson Valley Renegades' elimination number to clinch a playoff spot is six. Any combination of Renegades losses and Brooklyn Cyclones wins adding up to six eliminates Hudson Valley from the playoffs.

ABOUT LAST GAME: The Renegades dropped their series finale with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 6-1. Tyler Hardman led the charge offensively by going 2-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base, while Eduardo Torrealba legged out a triple. Trevor Holloway turned in 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen after Juan Carela allowed two runs in 4.2 innings in the start.

MOVIN' ON UP: Today, the New York Yankees promoted 2021 first-round pick Trey Sweeney to Double-A. In 100 games with the Renegades, Sweeney hit .241/350/.415 with 14 home runs, 18 doubles, 51 RBIs and was 29-for-31 on stolen base attempts.

STINGY PITCHING: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed just six earned runs in the last five games, a span of 46.0 innings. That is good for a 1.17 ERA since the start of Game 2 on Wednesday night.

UNPRECEDENTED STRIKEOUT NUMBERS: With 19 strikeouts on Friday night against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the Renegades set a new Portal Era (2005-Present) record for most strikeouts in a game. The team has recorded 18 strikeouts five times, most recently on June 19 at Greensboro. Only Rome (20 K vs Greensboro on April 29) has recorded more strikeouts in a game this year in the SAL.

MAMMA SAID SHUT YOU OUT: The shutout victory over Jersey Shore on Thursday was the ninth shutout of the season thrown by the Renegades. Incredibly, four of them have come at the expense of Jersey Shore, with the others on May 8 (G1), June 11 and July 4.

SOONER BOOMER: With his 20th and 21st home runs of the season Wednesday, Tyler Hardman edged closer to the Renegades single-season home run record, and is now just three behind Dan Grummitt (22 in 1999). Hardman also sits third on the Renegades career home run list behind Grummitt and Everson Pereira (23). After having just six double-digit home run seasons in team history from 1994-2019, 11 Renegades have hit 10-or-more longballs since 2021, coinciding with the move to full-season baseball and the Yankees affiliation.

LUCKY NUMBER SEVEN: Scoring many runs gives a team a better chance to win a baseball game, and the 2022 Renegades are no exception. With Saturday's 13-2 win over Jersey Shore, Hudson Valley is now 34-3 (.919) this season when scoring 7-or-more runs. The Gades are 35-52 (.402) when scoring 7-or-fewer runs.

DRIVING THEM IN AT A RECORD PACE: Renegades INF Tyler Hardman set the Renegades single-season RBI record on August 17 with a ninth-inning double off Brooklyn's Keyshawn Askew. With his 59th RBI of the season, Hardman surpassed the mark set by Dan Grummitt in 1999. Hardman currently ranks second all-time on the Renegades RBI list, behind Jacson McGowan's club record 82.

CLOSE GAME TROUBLES: Throughout the season, the Renegades have struggled in close games, going 15-18 (.455) in one-run games and 11-14 (.440) in two-run games. Overall, the Gades are 26-32 (.448) in such contests, a disappointing mark. On average, teams finish around .500 in such games. The struggles in one- and two-run games are part of the reason why the Renegades are six games worse than their expected win-loss record of 75-50 based on their run differential.

GAS STATION: Strength in pitching is a theme across the New York Yankees minor league system and the Renegades are no exception. The staff sports a 3.64 ERA on the season, best in the South Atlantic League. It also is the t2nd-best staff ERA in High-A, and t4th-best in the minor leagues. All four Yankees affiliated teams rank in the top 25 in the minors in ERA -- Somerset 3.49, 2nd; Tampa 3.88, t16th; Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3.98, t24th.

A DAY AT THE RACES: With Carlos Narvaez's steal of third base in the seventh inning on July 6, the Renegades stole their collective 150th base of the season to set a new franchise record. It took only 77 games to break the record that was set by the 2021 Renegades in 120 games. The Gades enter play Sunday with 228 stolen bases on the year, fourth-most in the minors behind Down East (A, TEX -- 296), Lake Elsinore (A, SD -- 241) and Charleston (A, TB -- 240). The Renegades' 200th steal of the season was Spencer Henson swiping third at Brooklyn on August 18.

