Hot Rods Game Notes

Off-Roading... Bowling Green fell by double digits in their final road game of the regular season, dropping the series finale 16-6 in Asheville against the Tourists. Alexander Ovalles went 3-5 with two doubles and set a season-high with three runs scored, Heriberto Hernandez moved on RBI closer to Phillip Wunderlich's record with his 84th of the season in a 2-5 day and Tanner Murray hit his third homer of the series, sixth on the season and went 2-5. Graeme Stinson went 1.1 innings without allowing a run or a hit and struck out two batters out of the bullpen, with Bowling Green getting scoreless innings from Cameron Leonard and Haden Erbe as well.

Yesterday's Notes... Murray hit three home runs this week... Dyer had multiple hits in a game for the 10th time this season... Murray has 16 multi-hit games in 2022... Ovalles led the team with three hits... It was his 20th multi-hit game of the year... It was his seventh three-hit game... Hernandez had his team-best 26th multi-hit game of the year... He is still tied for the team record with 23 home runs in a single season... He hit his last home run on August 28 against Rome, when he hit two... Paulson hit his second home run of the year... It was also his second multi-RBI game of the season... BG finished their road schedule in 2022 with a 35-30 record... in 65 games they batted .258 with 70 home runs and 367 runs scored... The pitching staff closes out their road schedule with a. 4.30 ERA away from home... They have more saves (20) on the road than at home (18)... BG pitchers struck out 596 batters on the road this season while issuing 195 walks... They also induced 46 double play balls on the road, 12 more than at Bowling Green Ballpark...

Record Tracker... A few Hot Rods players are closing in on club records entering into the last week of the 2022 regular season. Heriberto Hernandez is tied with Jordan Qsar (2021) for the team's single-season home run record (23), and second in RBIs (84). Hernandez is two behind 2011 Hot Rods lefty Philip Wunderlich for the team record of 86. Hernandez now owns the Franchise strikeout record, previously held by Josh Lowe (2017, 144). Anthony Molina is one win shy of tying the franchise win record of 13, set by George Jensen (2011).

A Long Road (Trip) to Get Back Home... The Hot Rods return home for the final regular season series after one of the toughest road series they've had this season. BG lost five of seven in Asheville, including their first time getting swept in a doubleheader this season. Bowling Green returns home to face a Greensboro team they beat four times in a six-game set at Bowling Green Ballpark in the beginning of August and seven of 12 times overall. In the second half, Bowling Green is 18-9 at home and are 39-21 overall in BG ballpark this season. They are the only SAL team with single-digit losses at home in the second half and lead the league in win percentage at home this season (.650).

Potential Playoff Positions... With the regular season down to its final week, there are still a couple of different ways the playoffs could shape up. Bowling Green has clinched their spot in the postseason for the sixth-straight year after winning the first-half South Division championship, but this week will determine who they play. The Hot Rods will play the winner of the South Division in the second-half on September 13, and it comes down to Rome or Asheville. Rome leads in the second-half standings by 2.5 games over Bowling Green and Asheville, who are in a tie for second place. If BG wins the division, they will play Rome in the first round, as they have a better overall record than Asheville. The Hot Rods also look to clinch the overall divisional crown, beginning the series with a 3.0 game edge over the Rome Braves.

Playoff Ready... With the Hot Rods clinching their spot in the 2022 SAL Playoffs, tickets for the postseason games at Bowling Green Ballpark have gone on sale. The Divisional Round will begin on Tuesday, September 13 at the second-half South Division Champion's ballpark before game two of the series will be at Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, September 15. If game three is necessary, the Hot Rods will host that game on Friday, September 16. In the event the Hot Rods advance to the League Championship, they'll host game-one on Sunday, September 18 before finishing the series on the road on Tuesday, September 20, and Wednesday, September 21at the North Division's winner.

Clinched!... BG finished the first half leading their division for the third time in club history, clinching a playoff spot with 2018's Midwest League Champions and again in 2011. (there were no halves in 2021). The 2011 team finished the first leg of the season with a 41-29 record while the 2018 Hot Rods set a franchise record with 47 wins in the first half and a record of 47-22. The 2022 club became the third Hot Rods team to the 40-win mark in a half.

