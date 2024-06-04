Tuesday Night's Game with Biloxi Postponed Due to Inclement Weather and Unplayable Field Conditions

June 4, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - Tuesday's scheduled 6:35pm between the Montgomery Biscuits and the Biloxi Shuckers has been postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up as part of a Saturday doubleheader starting at 4pm.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game may exchange them for any future Biscuits home game during the 2024 regular season. Exchanges can only be made with the box office.

Thursday's doubleheader will feature two seven-inning games, the first starting at 4pm followed by a second approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Gates will open at 3:30pm.

The series will continue on Wednesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm.

This homestand features great promotions, including a Bacon-Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway on Thursday, a Lowe Bros Bobbleheadand Giveaway on Friday, and a MAX Fireworks Show on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.