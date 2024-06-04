Rocket City Battles Back For 5-3 Win Over Lookouts
June 4, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas utilized a two-run eighth inning to take the series opener 5-3 over the Chattanooga Lookouts Tuesday evening.
Rocket City struck first against Cincinnati Reds top prospect Rhett Lowder as designated hitter Eric Wagaman singled in outfielder Gustavo Campero in the first.
The Trash Pandas extended that lead in a record-breaking way in the second as outfielder Orlando Martinez wallopped a two-run home run in his first game at Toyota Field this season. Martinez now holds the Trash Pandas all-time record with 30 home runs in a Rocket City uniform.
Chattanooga leveled the game in the fourth as infielder Ruben Ibarra hit a bases-clearing double down the first base line to make it a 3-3 game.
Lowder and Rocket City starter John O'Reilly each tossed six innings of three-run ball.
The Trash Pandas took the lead back in the eighth as a wild pitch from Lookouts reliever Jake Gozzo (L, 0-3) brought home Martinez. Outfielder Nelson Rada drove in a sacrifice fly later in the inning to make it a 5-3 game.
Rocket City reliever Hayden Seig (W, 2-2) slammed the door to give the Trash Pandas the opening game of the series. Seig tossed two shutout innings and struck out two.
The two sides will meet again at 6:35 CT for game two of the series. Tickets start at $8 and are available at TPTix.com. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!
Probable Starters: Jack Kochanowicz (RCT) vs. Julian Aguiar (CHA)
