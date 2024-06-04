Shuckers, Biscuits Series Opener Postponed on Tuesday

June 4, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers and Montgomery Biscuits were postponed on Tuesday due to rain at Riverwalk Stadium. The game will be made up on Thursday, June 6 with a doubleheader beginning at 4:00 p.m.

The Shuckers will open the series on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. against the Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.