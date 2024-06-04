Shuckers, Biscuits Series Opener Postponed on Tuesday
June 4, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
MONTGOMERY, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers and Montgomery Biscuits were postponed on Tuesday due to rain at Riverwalk Stadium. The game will be made up on Thursday, June 6 with a doubleheader beginning at 4:00 p.m.
The Shuckers will open the series on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. against the Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium.
Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from June 4, 2024
- Tuesday Night's Game with Biloxi Postponed Due to Inclement Weather and Unplayable Field Conditions - Montgomery Biscuits
- Eric Wagaman Makes Strides in Angels Organization - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Dylan Culwell Looks Back on Time in World Baseball Classic - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Shuckers, Biscuits Series Opener Postponed on Tuesday - Biloxi Shuckers
- Game Info: Tuesday, June 4 at Pensacola Blue Wahoos: 6:05 PM: Blue Wahoos Stadium - Mississippi Braves
- Former Negro Leagues Stars, Pre-Game Kickback Highlight Trash Pandas Juneteenth Celebration - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Free MLB Youth Pitch, Hit, & Run Competition to be Held at Smokies Stadium on June 11 - Tennessee Smokies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Biloxi Shuckers Stories
- Shuckers, Biscuits Series Opener Postponed on Tuesday
- Shuckers, Blue Wahoos Canceled on Sunday at Shuckers Ballpark
- Yoho Stars in Double-A Debut, Shuckers Fall to Pensacola
- Heart of a Shucker Community Fund Announces Donation to Grace's Home of Heroes
- RHP Logan Henderson Promoted to Biloxi from High-A Wisconsin