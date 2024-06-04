Free MLB Youth Pitch, Hit, & Run Competition to be Held at Smokies Stadium on June 11

SEVIERVILLE, TN - On Deck Athletics will host its annual MLB Pitch, Hit, and Run competition for area youth baseball and softball players on June 11, 2024 at Smokies Stadium. Athletes 7-14 years old will compete in three events measuring throwing accuracy, hitting distance, and running speed. This event is completely free to participate in and is open to baseball and softball players within the 7-14 year age range. Parents can register their athlete by completing the registration form at: https://pitchhitrun2024.leagueapps.com/events/4079654-on-deck-athletics. The event will be held from 5:30-8:30pm on June 11 at Smokies Stadium located at 3540 Line Dr, Kodak, TN 37764.

Divisions are separated into age groups among the baseball and softball competitors. The age divisions are as follows: 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14. There will be one winner in each age group per sport, resulting in 8 champions who will advance to the next stage of the competition. Age group champions will advance to a regional championship held at a nearby MLB stadium. Regional winners can advance to the Pitch, Hit, and Run finals held at the 2024 World Series. Athletes who are invited to the Pitch, Hit, and Run finals will receive an all-expense paid trip to the 2024 World Series for the participant and one parent or guardian.

Last year's event held in Clinton netted over 200 participants. One local player went on to win the regional competition at Cincinnati's Great American Ballpark where the Reds play. This year, participants will compete at Smokies Stadium for free. With the number of highly skilled youth baseball and softball players in the area, everyone can expect a strong showing in each age group. Please reach out to On Deck Athletics if you are interested in sponsoring or volunteering.

On Deck Athletics is located at 207 JD Yarnell Industrial Pkwy, Clinton, TN 37716 and is an indoor baseball and softball training facility offering lane rentals, private coaching, and team rentals.

