Former Negro Leagues Stars, Pre-Game Kickback Highlight Trash Pandas Juneteenth Celebration

June 4, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are excited to welcome four former Negro League players to Toyota Field for a Negro League Tribute, part of the Juneteenth celebration, on Saturday, June 8. Joseph Marbury, Morris Marbury, Ferdinand "Chico" Rutledge and James Gray will each be honored prior the game.

Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. with a special presentation from "Dad's Night Out" in the SportsMED Stadium Club discussing mental health, self-care, and fatherhood.

At 5 p.m. Pepsi gates will open for a Pre-Game Kickback at the Inline Electric Rock Porch, the celebration includes happy hours specials until 6:30 p.m., DJ Keith Rocca from WEUP-FM spinning until 6:35 p.m., whiskey tasting from Uncle Nearest, Big John's Food Truck, and balloon twisting.

The Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama will be highlighted as the Community Spotlight of the Game. Divine 9 will have information available on the Bill Penney Toyota Concourse.

ABOUT NEGRO LEAGUE TRIBUTE PLAYER APPEARANCES

Joesph Marbury played for the Indianapolis Clowns from 1957-58. Morris Marbury and Rutledge were both members of the Birmingham Black Barons in 1962. Gray joined the Black Barons in 1958 before spending time with both the Clowns and Kansas City Monarchs.

The four players will be honored before the game, throw first pitches and be available for autographs at the start of the game. Additionally, a display from the Negro League Southern Museum will be set up on the concourse as fans can learn more about both the museum and the league's history.

