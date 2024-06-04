Eric Wagaman Makes Strides in Angels Organization

June 4, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

In his first season with the Los Angeles Angels organization and the Trash Pandas, Eric Wagaman has done whatever he can to enhance his game.

Wagaman joined the Angels after being selected in the first round of the 2023 Rule 5 Draft.

The Mission Viejo, California native had spent the first seven years of his professional career with the New York Yankees. Most recently playing in 35 games with Double-A Somerset last season, hitting.320 with five home runs.

Now with Rocket City, Wagaman has enjoyed the opportunity to play at Toyota Field.

"This is a really fun place to play, not just on the weekend too," Wagaman said. "Everyday of the week we all love playing here."

At the plate, Wagaman leads the Trash Pandas with 24 RBI and is second on the team with four home runs. His power stroke came through in May as the 26-year-old collected a team-leading 12 extra-base hits during the month.

Going without a homer for the first four series of the season, Wagaman finally broke through on April 30 in Birmingham off former teammate Drew Thorpe. Wagaman went on to homer in each of the Trash Pandas next three series.

Seeing his singles turn into doubles and more at the plate, Wagaman knows he has a stretch of games to look back on if he begins to struggle.

"It's a big confidence booster, you really feel like you can keep that going," Wagaman said. "Even if you hit a rocky patch, you can go back to that and know you're capable of doing it."

As he grinds through the middle of his first season with a new organization, Wagaman's prior experience to rely on has helped make the transition easier.

"This isn't my first year in pro-ball so all the coaches here knew what my game was all about," Wagaman said. "They encouraged me to be me and overall the transition's been great."

Also making his transition easier has been Wagaman's instant connection with Trash Pandas manager Andy Schatzley.

"We hit it off from the beginning," Schatzley said. "Really driven and a good baseball mind that is willing to get better."

Schatzley referred to the versatility in Wagaman's game that made him a prized selection back in December.

"Extremely lucky to get him, he's a veteran presence and extremely adaptable, willing to learn multiple positions and try anything," Schatzley said. "He has a good understanding of who he is and he's an enjoyable guy to work with."

That versatility has been on full display in the field. Listed as an infielder on the Trash Pandas roster, Wagaman began the season swapping between first base and designated hitter.

Those were the only two positions Wagaman was slotted at in April before injuries to the Trash Pandas roster forced a change. Of the 27 games Wagaman played in during the month of May, all but nine saw him in the outfield.

Wagaman played in the outfield just twice before during his minor league career, with both appearances coming last season.

Wagaman has enjoyed playing in the outfield as he worked to stay ready in case that opportunity ever came up, which is something he learned last year.

"It's been fun, I really like going out there and even when I wasn't, I would take reps out there during batting practice," Wagaman said. "Last year in Double-A guys got hurt and I had to go out there so you never wanna be surprised."

Being able to slot in at multiple positions in the field has added to his value according to Schatzley.

"That's one of the things that makes him the most valuable to any club he's on," Schatzley said. "He can play first, third and he's made substantial strides in the outfield."

Often an overlooked part of his game, Wagaman's quickness has helped make that transition to the outfield even smoother.

"Whenever you look at a big, physical right-handed hitter, agility and how quick you are on your feet aren't the things that come to mind," Schatzley said. "He's a better runner than what people think so adjustment to the outfield has been smoother than even he would've thought."

On a Trash Pandas roster which ties for third in all of Double-A with 90 stolen bases, Wagaman has added four of his own after collecting a career-high 13 in 2023.

A special aspect of signing with the Angels organization is the chance to play for his hometown team. Wagaman grew up watching former Angels stars such as Vladimir Guerrero and is now working to follow in the footsteps of some of his childhood idols.

"I grew up about 25 minutes from the stadium down in Southern California so I grew up an Angels fan," Wagaman said. "I've been going to games since I was a kid so it's pretty special to be here."

In order to make those dreams come true, Wagaman aims to work on staying consistent.

"Consistency, not letting bad days snowball into weeks," he said. "Just taking the same preparation everyday is key."

While Wagaman has worked to become as valuable as he can already, there's always room to grow according to Schatzley.

"Continuing to put new tools in his tool belt," Schatzley said. "He's added a lot of stuff already and the more versatile he can continue to become, the more valuable he is to a roster."

