Tuesday, August 3rd Threshers Game vs Bradenton Postponed

August 3, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







Tonight's game has been postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing of members of the Threshers organization. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available.

Game times for the remainder of the series against Bradenton are as follows:

Wednesday, Aug. 4, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7, 4:00 pm (doubleheader)

Sunday, Aug. 8, Noon

Individual tickets for the August 3rd game can be exchanged for a future 2021 Threshers game. If you have group or suite tickets, a Threshers representative will be reaching out to the group leader.

The BayCare Box Office is open Tuesday- Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended hours for home games. The box office can also be reached by calling 727-467-4457 during this time.

