Mets Host Cardinals at Clover Park for 6 Games

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets return to Clover Park on Tuesday to begin a six-game home stand against the Palm Beach Cardinals (St. Louis).

Highlighting the schedule is Dollar Night on Thursday, postgame fireworks on Saturday and the Mets Community Market on Saturday evening.

Tuesday's game and games Thursday-Saturday begin at 6:10 p.m. The games on Wednesday and Sunday start at 12:10 p.m.

Tickets to all games are available on www.stluciemets.com, over the phone by calling 772-871-2115 or at the box office (Sunday and Wednesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 2 p.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.-8 p.m.).

The following is a full list of events at the Clover Park for the week ahead:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 12:10 p.m.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-Dollar Night: $1 Bud and Bud Light (8 oz. cans), $1 hot dogs, $1 soda and $1 popcorn.

-DJ Louie G performing live at the Jim Beam Bar.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Family 4 Pack: Receive four general admission tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, and one family size popcorn for $50.

-Kids Club Night: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free ice cream.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Mets Community Market outside main entrance from 5-9 p.m.

-Postgame fireworks presented by Seacoast Bank.

-Fans who donate a new toy at the Christmas 4 Kids booth will receive a raffle ticket for great prizes.

-Teachers who show their ID at the Christmas 4 Kids booth will have a chance to win a back-to-school basket.

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Kids Club Day: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free ice cream.

