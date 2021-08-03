Tuesday's Mighty Mussels-Blue Jays Game Postponed
August 3, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Tuesday's game between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and Dunedin Blue Jays has been postponed due to persistent rain and unplayable field conditions at Hammond Stadium.
The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Both games will be seven innings, and Game 2 will not start before 7 p.m.
All tickets to Tuesday's game can be redeemed for a ticket to any Mighty Mussels game during the 2021 season.
