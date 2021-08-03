Back to School Night with Kids Backpack Giveaway Is Friday, August 6th

August 3, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







The Clearwater Threshers are hosting Back to School Night on Friday, August 6th at BayCare Ballpark, with a Kids Backpack giveaway, school supply drive, and recognition of National Teacher of the Year, Sarah Painter from our neighbor, Eisenhower Elementary.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. game with the Bradenton Marauders. Arrive early, as the first 1,000 kids 13 and under will receive the Threshers backpack giveaway compliments of Kelli's Catering & Events.

Be sure to bring school supplies to donate, check the list below for a great BOGO ticket offer!

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from August 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.