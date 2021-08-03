Back to School Night with Kids Backpack Giveaway Is Friday, August 6th
August 3, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Clearwater Threshers News Release
The Clearwater Threshers are hosting Back to School Night on Friday, August 6th at BayCare Ballpark, with a Kids Backpack giveaway, school supply drive, and recognition of National Teacher of the Year, Sarah Painter from our neighbor, Eisenhower Elementary.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. game with the Bradenton Marauders. Arrive early, as the first 1,000 kids 13 and under will receive the Threshers backpack giveaway compliments of Kelli's Catering & Events.
Be sure to bring school supplies to donate, check the list below for a great BOGO ticket offer!
