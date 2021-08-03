Mets, Cardinals Postponed on Tuesday
August 3, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - St. Lucie Mets News Release
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Tuesday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Palm Beach Cardinals at Clover Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The teams will make up the game as part of a single admission doubleheader on Thursday starting at 4 p.m. Each game will be seven innings with a 30-minute break in between games 1 and 2.
The teams will play their regularly scheduled 9-inning game on Wednesday at 12:10 p.m.
Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange those for any other game this season.
