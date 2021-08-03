Bradenton Marauders to Honor Bradenton Nine Devils

August 3, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders, Low-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, will honor and recognize the Bradenton Nine Devils on Saturday, August 21st.

The Nine Devils played in the Florida State Negro League from 1937-1956.

"We are very excited to partner with the Manasota Black Chamber of Commerce to honor and recognize the Nine Devils," said Marauders General Manager, Craig Warzecha. "We are looking forward to a great night showcasing an important part of Manatee County history while also continuing to build upon our relationships and programs with the local African American community."

During the month of February, Warzecha was part of a four-part mini-series, Building Bridges. The series was filmed to enhance and build relationships with the African-American community in honor of Black History Month and showcase the stories of those interviewed. Among those interviewed were Waymon "Fruitcake" Armstead, a former Nine Devils player, Tarnisha Cliatt, President/CEO of the Manasota Black Chamber of Commerce and Pirates personnel. The videos can be found on the Bradenton Marauders Facebook page.

The Nine Devils Tribute Night will focus on the past, present, and future of the game. Two former Nine Devils players will be in attendance, and many Youth Teams and Leagues are invited to come enjoy a night learning about the history of the game while watching the future stars take the field. Newspaper articles as well as photos from the time period of the team will be on display for fans to learn more and view.

"The Nine Devils are unequivocally deserving of this tribute," said Tarnisha Cliatt. "It is important that our community see the historical significance of African Americans in baseball, coupled by the fact that such a legacy has roots right here in our very own Manatee County. We look forward to honoring more treasured African-American history such as this, so they are never forgotten."

The game begins at 6:05pm as the Bradenton Marauders face the Clearwater Threshers, Low-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from August 3, 2021

Bradenton Marauders to Honor Bradenton Nine Devils - Bradenton Marauders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.