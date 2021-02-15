Tucson Roadrunners' Road Ahead: Week of February 15, 2021

Last Week

Monday, February 8 Vs SJ: 5-3 W (Lane Pederson: 1g, 2a, +1)

Friday, February 12 @ ONT: 5-4 W (Kevin Roy: 3a, +1)

Sunday, February 14 @ ONT: 4-3 OTW (Michael Bunting: game-winning goal in OT)

Where We Stand

The Roadrunners are currently 4-0-0-0, and one of three undefeated teams in the Pacific Division, along with the Henderson Silver Knights and San Diego Gulls. They are tied for second in the division in goals scored with 16. The Roadrunners have scored 14 goals in their last three games, their most in a three-game span since December 31-January 4 , 2020 when they tallied 16 goals.

Leader of the Flock

Roadrunners forward Michael Bunting leads the Roadrunners in goals and points after the first week of the season. Bunting posted 4 goals, including two game-winners, along with three assists. Bunting is tied for the AHL lead in both goals and points in his fifth year in Southern Arizona. Bunting was named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the previous week.

Leader of the League

As of the Roadrunners' last game (Sunday, February 14), Roadrunners goaltender Ivan Prosvetov leads the entire AHL in minutes and wins. Ivan has played a key role in all four of the Roadrunners' victories this season, with 2.73 goals allowed per game, and a .920 save percentage. Prosvetov finished last year with 14 wins and has emerged as a focal point of Tucson's roster this season.

Special Teams Skill

The Roadrunners have scored three power-play goals through four games, all of which have come from Michael Bunting. Tucson is 11 for 13 on the penalty-kill with a shorthanded goal by Nate Sucese, his first pro goal on Friday. Tucson has outscored the opposition 5-2 in non five-on-five play.

Returning to the Nest

The Roadrunners are back in Tucson for a three-game set with the San Jose Barracuda, starting with the official home opener on Thursday, February 18 at 6:30 pm. The game is closed to the public, but is available on Fox Sports 1450 am, the iHeartRadio app, and AHLtv.

First Fan Details

Working with Pima County, the City of Tucson and Tucson Arena; the Roadrunners have determined that the first three official home games will be closed to the public as all parties monitor the current public health situation. "Planning remains ongoing and fluid, as it has for the last several months, for us to welcome our fans back into Tucson Arena," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman. "When that day comes, we have multiple measures in place for everyone to have a safe and enjoyable time cheering on the Roadrunners. We are optimistic that will happen this season as we continue to move forward together."

Watch Party

The Roadrunners will host a watch party at El Toro Flicks for the team's official Opening Night on Thursday, February 18 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will cost $35 per-car or $30 per-car for Roadrunners season ticket members. Tickets are available to purchase here. Cars will be allowed to enter the drive-in at 6 p.m. and all vehicles will receive a Roadrunners blanket.

Who's Coming to Town

The San Jose Barracuda return to the TCC this weekend for a three-game series with Tucson. The Barracuda will be the away team this time, as San Jose and Tucson played two games opening weekend in Tucson, with San Jose serving as the official home team due to circumstances in California. Tucson won both opening games versus San Jose and will attempt a season sweep of the Barracuda this weekend.

Around the Pacific Division

After a little over a week of the 2021 season, the AHL Pacific Division has a clear divide in the standings. The three teams at the top are undefeated, while the other four teams have a combined .167 winning percentage through 15 games played. The San Diego Gulls have the most wins at five, while Tucson and Henderson each have four. The San Jose Barracuda are the only other team with a win. Colorado, Ontario, and Bakersfield are all winless heading into week two.

Did You Know?

Through the first four games of the season, thirteen different Roadrunners skaters have recorded a point, including seven newcomers. Tucson's two returning AHL All-Stars from last year, Michael Bunting and Lane Pederson lead the team with seven and six points, respectively.

