Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forwards Alex Barre-Boulet, Ross Colton from Syracuse Crunch to Taxi Squad

February 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forwards Alex Barre-Boulet and Ross Colton from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League to the taxi squad, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the team has re-assigned goaltender Spencer Martin from the taxi squad to the Crunch.

Barre-Boulet, 23, has skated in three games with the Crunch this season, posting three goals and four points. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward ranks tied for the team lead for goals and points. On Saturday night he posted a pair of goals in the Crunch's 5-4 loss to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Barre-Boulet has skated in 137 career AHL games, all with the Crunch over the past three seasons, collecting 64 goals and 128 points to go along with 40 penalty minutes. Last season, the Montmagny, Quebec native led the Crunch for goals and points and represented Syracuse at the AHL All-Star Classic. During his first pro season with the Crunch in 2018-19, Barre-Boulet ranked tied for first on the team for goals (34) and second for points (68), while also being named the AHL Rookie of the Year.

Colton, 24, has appeared in three games for the Crunch this season, posting a goal and two points. He has points in each of Syracuse's first three games of the 2020-21 season. The Robbinsville, New Jersey native has played in 131 career AHL games, all with the Crunch over the past three seasons, notching 26 goals and 76 points to go along with 100 penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 191-pound forward ranked first on Syracuse for assists (31) and second for points (42) during the 2019-20 regular season.

