Wolves Add Defensemen Warsofsky, Allard

February 15, 2021







GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves announced Monday that defensemen David Warsofsky and Frederic Allard have been loaned to the team prior to Tuesday's road game against the Rockford IceHogs. The Wolves also released rookie defenseman D.J. King from his amateur tryout contract (ATO).

Warsofsky, the younger brother of Wolves head coach Ryan Warsofsky, was loaned to Chicago by Carolina (NHL) after the Hurricanes acquired him in a trade. Carolina sent center Alex Galchenyuk to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for the 30-year-old Warsofsky and 24-year-old forward Egor Korschkov.

David Warsofsky has yet to play this season, but has 2 goals and 9 assists to show for 55 NHL games split between Boston, Pittsburgh, New Jersey and Colorado. He also owns 55 goals and 178 assists in 454 AHL regular-season games.

Ryan and David Warsofsky grew up 30 miles south of Boston with older brothers Adam and Jarod - and all four played hockey at the college level or above. Ryan Warsofsky shared glimpses into his childhood shortly after he was hired in September to be the Wolves head coach.

"Me and my younger brother, David, were really close," Ryan said. "If it was just him and me after school, we would just play in the driveway. Our garage doors were obviously destroyed. Lots of broken windows.

"When the winter came, we'd play knee hockey in the basement and it would get aggressive at times and physical. That's something that people in Chicago will discover quickly: I'm super-competitive - probably to the point where it might be too much at times. I just love to win. Whether that was playing backyard football with my brothers, playing street hockey when I was 10 or even now when I'm 32, it gets physical, it gets super-competitive and that's probably where I get it from."

Allard, 23, has spent the 2020-21 season with Villacher SV in Austria's top professional league, where he posted 4 goals and 9 assists in 13 games. Allard was loaned to Chicago by the Nashville Predators (NHL), which allows him to launch his fourth season in the AHL. Allard has posted 14 goals and 60 assists in 181 regular-season appearances for the Milwaukee Admirals (AHL).

The Wolves own a 4-0-0-0 record heading into Tuesday's 6 p.m. game at Rockford, which will be streamed on AHLTV.com. F

