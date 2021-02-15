Henderson Silver Knights Announce Updated 2020-21 Broadcast Schedule

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today updates to their broadcast schedule for the Silver Knights inaugural 2020-21 season. A total of 10 home games will be televised during the Silver Knights inaugural season. The full list of televised games can be found below. Please note the schedule is subject to change. The remainder of this season's game broadcasts will be televised on The CW Las Vegas, Channel 33, cable 6 and will include a 30-minute postgame show.

Henderson Silver Knights play-by-play voice Brian McCormack will handle play-by-play duties while Vegas Golden Knights analyst Mike McKenna will handle the primary color analyst duties.

Please note the schedule is subject to change.

HSK 2020-21 REGULAR SEASON TELEVISION BROADCAST SCHEDULE:

All game broadcasts on The CW Las Vegas are subject to change, all times local

FEBRUARY:

Sat. Feb. 27 vs. SD: 2 p.m.

MARCH:

Sat. Mar. 20 vs. SJ: 1 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 21 vs. SJ: 12 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 27 vs. COL: 7 p.m.

APRIL:

Sat. Apr. 17 vs. TUC: 7 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 18 vs. TUC: 5 p.m.

MAY:

Sat. May 8 vs. SJ: 1 p.m. AT T-MOBILE ARENA

Sat. May 15 vs. BAK: 1 p.m.

Sun. May 16 vs. BAK: 1 p.m.

