Toronto Marlies Announce 2020-21 Opening Night Roster

February 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies announced today the hockey club's 2020-21 opening night roster. The Marlies roster consists of 27 players: 15 forwards, 9 defencemen and three goaltenders. The full roster is below.

The Marlies roster has four veteran players, one exempt veteran and 10 rookies. The average age of the group is 23.4 years old.

The Marlies begin their season tonight against the Moose at 6:00 p.m. (CST) at Bell MTS Place. Toronto will play in the Canadian Division this season against the Belleville Senators (Ottawa), Laval Rocket (Montreal), Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg) and Stockton Heat (Calgary). Further games will be announced at a later date.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The current Toronto Maple Leafs roster features seven players who were developed with the Marlies (Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Martin Marincin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly and Joseph Woll).

