Fast Start for Former First Round Pick Peyton Krebs

As we look into the early success of the Henderson Silver Knights, a major component of that success points to Vegas Golden Knights 2019 first round pick Peyton Krebs. Krebs has played a key role in the strong start for Henderson as he has notched five points in just four games.

Coming off seven games played in the World Junior Cup for Team Canada, Krebs tallied three goals and five assists during their run to the finals. From competing in the World Juniors, to joining the Vegas Golden Knights mid training camp, to immediately starting regular season play with the Silver Knights, Krebs has shown no signs of fatigue on the ice.

"It's been a lot of fun, a lot of people during this time have lost their jobs and have lost a lot of things. I have just been fortunate to play hockey," said Krebs. "It's been a long time in a hotel but it's not something I'm taking for granted. I'm loving every second of it, there were a lot of ups and downs of where I was going to play this season but I'm just trying to have fun and make the most of it."

Even with a bright future in sight, Krebs has stayed humble with adjusting to professional hockey.

"It was nice to gain experience in the bubble and then be a part of training camp," Krebs said. "I have some great linemates with O'Regan and Duke and we are just running with it here."

The hard work Krebs puts into the game on a daily basis is seen first-hand by veteran teammate Ryan Murphy.

"I can't say enough about him, he's obviously a very skilled hockey player but he's responsible and battles and he's hungry out there," Murphy said. "That's something a lot of guys take time to develop but he seems like he's got it right off the bat."

Early season success for a first-round draft pick is always an encouraging sign. With the composure Peyton displays at a young age mixed with how he has impressed veterans in such a short time, is a recipe for great things to come from Peyton Krebs moving forward.

