Truist Point to Host NC Fusion Soccer on Saturday, June 12

June 10, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Truist Point will be the host of three NC Fusion soccer matches on Saturday, June 12.

The feature match has the NC Fusion U23 team competing against USL-2 opponent Virginia Beach United at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The preliminary match has the NC Fusion Women's Premier Soccer League club facing Wake FC at 4:30. The day of soccer starts off with a 2 p.m. contest between the NC Fusion Academy team facing Virginia Beach United.

Tickets for the soccer matches are available at www.HighPointRockers.com or by calling (336) 888-1000.

