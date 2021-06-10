Truist Point to Host NC Fusion Soccer on Saturday, June 12
June 10, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release
HIGH POINT, N.C. - Truist Point will be the host of three NC Fusion soccer matches on Saturday, June 12.
The feature match has the NC Fusion U23 team competing against USL-2 opponent Virginia Beach United at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The preliminary match has the NC Fusion Women's Premier Soccer League club facing Wake FC at 4:30. The day of soccer starts off with a 2 p.m. contest between the NC Fusion Academy team facing Virginia Beach United.
Tickets for the soccer matches are available at www.HighPointRockers.com or by calling (336) 888-1000.
