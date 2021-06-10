Pendulum Studio Makes Further Investment in Gastonia by Partnering with the City on Mayor's Choice Program

June 10, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Gastonia Honey Hunters News Release







Gastonia, NC - The Gastonia Honey Hunters Baseball Team announced a new initiative that will positively impact communities in Gastonia. Jonathan Cole, Founding Principal of Pendulum Studio, and architect of the CaroMont Ballpark in the FUSE District has entered into an agreement with the Team to purchase season tickets, which will be donated to deserving students or local heroes in the City.

The initiative titled, "Mayor's Choice Presented by Pendulum" is a three-year commitment for four (4) season tickets to Honey Hunters home games. The seats are located on the front row directly behind home plate, which will provide attendees with the ultimate baseball game experience. In partnership with the City of Gastonia, deserving youth and local residents will be selected to attend each game.

"I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Cole for this substantial contribution to the Gaston community," said Gastonia's Mayor Walker E. Reid, III. "Our residents are a precious resource, and it is important that we work together as a community to help them see that they have our support."

One of the leading minds in the sports facility design world, Jonathan Cole has led design efforts on over 28 minor league ballparks across the nation in the past 25 years.

"We are thrilled to announce our newest community-based initiative and we are delighted to assist the underserved in our community," said Team Owner Brandon Bellamy. "Through this partnership, we are grateful to Jonathan Cole and Pendulum to be able to provide local residents and youth with this incredible experience."

Mr. Cole said that the partnership between the City, Brandon Bellamy, and the Honey Hunters inspired him to invest in Gastonia's future that starts with the youth, specifically youth that may never have had the opportunity to experience a professional sporting event from the front row.

"During the past three years Pendulum has worked with the City of Gastonia, I've been impressed with Mayor's Reid's consistent vision for the city's growth and development," said Jonathan Cole, Pendulum Founding Principal. "The Mayor and Brandon Bellamy have always put emphasis on the fact that the ballpark is for everyone. It is my commitment to build bridges and develop emotional muscle memory that encourages the community to give back to others when they can."

The donation represents an ongoing commitment by Pendulum Studio to provide support that assists vulnerable populations, which has historically included financial assistance toward disaster relief and recovery, promoting positive relationship skills, and building mental health resiliency.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.