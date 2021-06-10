Morrison Contract Purchased by Reds

High Point Rockers first baseman Logan Morrison

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers first baseman Logan Morrion had his contract purchased by the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday and will be joining the organization in the near future.

Morrison was hitting .390 with three home runs and nine RBIs through High Point's first nine games of the season. Morrison was tied for fifth in the Atlantic League in home runs, ranked sixth in slugging percentage (.741) and seventh in On-base plus slugging (OPS) at 1.226.

Morrison is a veteran of 11 Major League seasons with Florida/Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Minnesota, Philadelphia and Milwaukee. He hit a career-high 38 home runs in 2017 to tie for fifth in the American League while hitting the third-most homers in Tampa history.

Morrison is the ninth Rocker to have his purchased this season and seventh to join a Major League organization.

The Rockers are off to a 7-4 start and currently share first place in the Atlantic League's South Division along with Lexington, Ky.

