Revs-Crabs Finale Washed out in Waldorf

June 10, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(Waldorf, Md.): Thursday's scheduled series finale between the York Revolution and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at Regency Furniture Stadium was postponed due to rain. The Revs end up with a two-game sweep in the series following a 12-2 win on Tuesday and a 12-1 victory on Wednesday night. York returns home to open a 12-game homestand beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m. against the Long Island Ducks at PeoplesBank Park.

Thursday's postponed contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader when the Revs return to Southern Maryland on June 25. The Revs now turn their attention to the early season North Division race where they sit just two games behind the Ducks for first place heading into the weekend.

York righty Duke von Schamann (1-1) starts Friday's opener opposite Long Island's Joe Iorio (1-0, 2.70). It is Pride Night presented by UPMC, Foodie Friday, and Fast Play Friday presented by PA Lottery. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.