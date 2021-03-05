Trudel Signs One Year Contract, Remains Bench Boss

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen and head coach Jean-Guy Trudel have agreed to terms on a one-year contract ahead of the 2021-22 Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) season. The deal also matches the current contract between the Peoria Rivermen and Peoria Civic Center.

Trudel, 45, will maintain his title as Head Coach and General Manager of Hockey Operations for the eighth season of Rivermen hockey in the SPHL, with the team fully expecting a return to play later this year. Across the previous seven campaigns, Trudel has led Peoria to four regular season titles, three appearances in the President's Cup Finals, and a 263-103-46 record across 412 regular season and playoff games. Individually, he's been honored as SPHL Coach of the Year three times.

"I'm extremely grateful for another opportunity to bring a championship to Peoria," said Trudel in a statement Thursday evening. "The organization has been nothing but first class to me over the past eight years and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."

The Sudbury, ONT native played parts of three seasons with the Rivermen during the franchise's ECHL and AHL tenures as part of his 14 year playing career before joining the team ahead of the SPHL transition. In November 2019, Trudel became the winningest coach in Rivermen history, surpassing fellow Hall of Famer Jason Christie at 234 wins.

"Jean-Guy's history of success is something no other coach in franchise history has achieved, and his commitment to continue those winning ways is something we are blessed to have in Peoria," said Rivermen Owner/COO Bart Rogers.

Additional information regarding the 2021-22 Peoria Rivermen season is expected later this spring. Be sure to follow the Rivermen on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news and updates.

