Strong Third Period Propels Ice Bears to 5-2 Win

Colton Heffley scored at 6:57 of the third to put Knoxville ahead for good and the Ice Bears defeated the Huntsville Havoc 5-2 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Friday night.

Mathieu Roy scored twice for Knoxville. Kenton Helgesen and Brenden Van Riemsdyk also scored for the Ice Bears, which have won four straight and six in a row at home.

Roy opened the scoring with a shot from the left side that went in and out of Max Milosek's glove and crossed over the goal line at 14:09 of the first.

Isaac Johnson knotted the game up early in the second with a one-timer off a face-off from the right circle that beat Austyn Roudebush up high one minute into the period. Knoxville appeared to take the lead five minutes later on the power play, but Nick Master's shot was ruled to have never crossed the goal line. Nolan Kaiser scored from the top of the zone at 14:31 to give the Havoc a 2-1 lead.

Helgesen tied the game with a shorthanded goal from the right circle. After skating the puck into the zone, Helgesen held off his shot before releasing a snapshot that beat Milosek's glove with 48 seconds remaining in the second.

Heffley redirected Brady Fleurent's shot from the perimeter past Milosek to put Knoxville back in front, and Brendan Van Riemsdyk made it 4-2 at 14:16 when his wrister found the net to finish off a 2-on-1. Roy scored his second goal of the night on an empty net with 1:33 remaining.

Roudebush finished with 28 saves and has four wins in four starts since being signed by the Ice Bears last Thursday. Milosek made 23 stops for Huntsville.

Knoxville will have Saturday off before hosting Macon on Sunday afternoon. Huntsville will head to Macon on Saturday.

