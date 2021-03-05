Morin Named Vice President of Business Development

March 5, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen have named Josh Morin the team's Vice President of Business Development. In a subsequent move, Katie Pogeman has transitioned from the team's Assistant General Manager to Vice President of Ticket Sales. These decisions are made in advance of the Rivermen fully expecting a return to play later this year.

Morin is set to join the Rivermen for his 3rd stint with the organization. He first served as a ticket sales representative with the club in 2000 before later returning to be the team's Chief Operating Officer from 2008-10 during the Rivermen's AHL affiliation with the St. Louis Blues. Josh later served as the Vice President of Corporate Partnerships with the AHL's Lake Erie Monsters.

"We are elated to bring him (Josh) back on board with us," said Rivermen Owner/COO Bart Rogers. "He has experience at the highest levels of professional hockey. To be able to find a quality person with all that passion and experience for sports is something almost impossible to get. He will take our past success and continue to build that even higher."

"It was back in 2000 that Bart Rogers gave me my first job in the sports world and I will never forget it," said Morin. I couldn't be more excited to come back to the Rivermen. I am grateful for the opportunity and I look forward to working alongside Bart, Katie and the front office team."

Additional information regarding the 2021-22 Peoria Rivermen season is expected later this spring. Be sure to follow the Rivermen on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news and updates.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.