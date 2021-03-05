Havoc Fall against Ice Bears

The Huntsville Havoc squared off against the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday night to start a weekend road trip. After trailing 1-0 in the first, the Havoc came back in the second - scoring two goals thanks to Isaac Johnson and Nolan Kaiser. After a tie game at the end of the second, the Ice Bears outscored the Havoc 3-0 in the third period to win 5-2.

The Havoc return to action Saturday night on the road against Macon.

