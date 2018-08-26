Trois-Rivieres Sweeps Ottawa with 4-0 Win

OTTAWA - The Trois-Rivieres Aigles controlled the series finale Sunday afternoon, resulting in a sweep of the Ottawa Champions with a 4-0 win.

They rode a strong outing of 7.2 innings from LHP Jacob Evans, completing the series sweep in a contest where Ottawa only mustered four hits off the Aigles starter in the shutout loss.

RHP Jordan Kurokawa received the loss despite only allowing two earned runs in his 5.2 innings of work. Champions manager Hal Lanier said the Hawaii native "worked his rear end off" in his 18th start of 2018.

The series sweep of the Champions is the first since July 12-15, where the same Trois-Rivieres side beat Ottawa in four straight games at Stade Stereo+.

Ottawa got their best offensive output from DH Sebastien Boucher, who walked twice and doubled. The 36-year-old is up to 62 walks on the season, just four behind the 66 he had in 2017.

The Champions will now get an off-day before the begin a three-game set against a familiar foe - the Quebec Capitales. Ottawa just played four tight games against the Can-Am League's second place team last week in Quebec, and will attempt to do the same in their second-to-last series of the season.

