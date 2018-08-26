Can-Am League Game Recap

Trois-Rivieres 4, Ottawa 0

Trois-Rivieres finished off the three-game sweep of Ottawa as they defeated the Champions by the score of 4-0. The Aigles have now won four in a row and are 4 ½ games ahead of New Jersey for the final playoff spot in the Can-Am League.

The Aigles pounded out 14 hits in the contest with every batter in the lineup collecting at least one. Alberth Martinez went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs while Taylor Brennan scored two runs in a 2-for-5 day. Javier Herrera and David Glaude also chipped in two hits apiece for Trois-Rivieres.

Aigles starting pitcher Jacob Evans tossed 7 2/3 shutout innings to earn his second victory of the year. Evans gave up three walks and four hits while striking out 10 batters in a 100-pitch performance.

For Ottawa in the loss, Sebastien Boucher had a 1-for-2 game with a pair of walks.

