Trio of Homers Lifts Hooks to Win
August 21, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Three home runs propelled the Hooks to a 6-5 win Saturday over the San Antonio Missions at Whataburger Field.
After the Missions jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, Corey Julks launched a solo shot in the third to get a run back. It was the University of Houston product's 11th of the season - a career high - and his seventh in August.
Tied 2-2, Agustin Ruiz hit a three-run homer off Brandon Lawson to take the lead back.
But Joe Perez lifted a two-run blast in the fifth off Osvaldo Hernandez to draw the game within a run. The next inning, Cesar Salazar cleared the fence for another two-run clout (6) for the game-winning run.
The combination of Jon Olczak (2.2 innings) and Nick Hernandez (2.0 innings) allowed just one hit with four strikeouts to close out the game. Hernandez notched his sixth save in the process.
Corpus Christi's top four hitters in the lineup went 6-for-13 with two walks, two homers and five runs scored.
The series wraps up Sunday with a 1:05 p.m. start and Jimmy Endersby on the hill. The first 1,250 kids 12 and under will receive a Kids Raspas Jersey, courtesy of Star Orthodontics.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...
Double-A Central League Stories from August 21, 2021
- Drillers Lose Rain-Shortened Game - Tulsa Drillers
- Hernandez, Garrett Propel Soddies to Saturday Night Win - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Trio of Homers Lifts Hooks to Win - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Big Hits from Ona and Ruiz, Missions Stumble in Defeat to Hooks - San Antonio Missions
- Wind Surge Blank Cardinals in Game Five - Wichita Wind Surge
- Cardinals Drop Pitchers' Duel 2-0 to Wind Surge - Springfield Cardinals
- Drillers Win on Busch's Walk off - Tulsa Drillers
- Cabrera and Bullpen Lead Surge to Game Four Victory - Wichita Wind Surge
- Sam Huff Hits Two Home Runs in Big Win over Travelers - Frisco RoughRiders
- Diaz Homers in Second Straight Game, Midland Rallies for Win - Amarillo Sod Poodles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Corpus Christi Hooks Stories
- Trio of Homers Lifts Hooks to Win
- Biscuits Blanked by Missions Friday
- Missions Crawl Back to Sink Hooks
- Hooks Hold on for 7-5 Win
- Hooks Drop Series Opener to Missions