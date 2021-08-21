Trio of Homers Lifts Hooks to Win

August 21, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Three home runs propelled the Hooks to a 6-5 win Saturday over the San Antonio Missions at Whataburger Field.

After the Missions jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, Corey Julks launched a solo shot in the third to get a run back. It was the University of Houston product's 11th of the season - a career high - and his seventh in August.

Tied 2-2, Agustin Ruiz hit a three-run homer off Brandon Lawson to take the lead back.

But Joe Perez lifted a two-run blast in the fifth off Osvaldo Hernandez to draw the game within a run. The next inning, Cesar Salazar cleared the fence for another two-run clout (6) for the game-winning run.

The combination of Jon Olczak (2.2 innings) and Nick Hernandez (2.0 innings) allowed just one hit with four strikeouts to close out the game. Hernandez notched his sixth save in the process.

Corpus Christi's top four hitters in the lineup went 6-for-13 with two walks, two homers and five runs scored.

The series wraps up Sunday with a 1:05 p.m. start and Jimmy Endersby on the hill. The first 1,250 kids 12 and under will receive a Kids Raspas Jersey, courtesy of Star Orthodontics.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from August 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.