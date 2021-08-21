Drillers Lose Rain-Shortened Game

Jacob Amaya slides home with the Tulsa Drillers' only run in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Northwest Arkansas

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Tim Campbell) Jacob Amaya slides home with the Tulsa Drillers' only run in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Northwest Arkansas

Tulsa, OK- The Tulsa Drillers were beaten by Northwest Arkansas and by rain Saturday night at ONEOK Field. Trailing the Naturals 4-1 in the top of the eighth inning, a thunderstorm put a stop to the action. Rain and lightning continued in the area, forcing umpires to rule the contest an official game with the Naturals getting the rain-shortened victory.

The loss was the second straight for the Drillers, leaving them with a three games to two lead in the six-game series with the Naturals. The series finale will be played Sunday afternoon in downtown Tulsa.

The Drillers only run of the night was the game's first run and gave them a lead in the bottom of the second inning. Jacob Amaya drew a walk, moved to third on a double by Devin Mann and scored on a sacrifice fly from Andres Noriega.

Tulsa was denied a bigger inning when Northwest Arkansas left fielder Brewer Hicklen made a diving catch for the third out, robbing Jeren Kendall of an extra-base hit.

The Naturals promptly tied the game with their first run in the top of the third. Kevin Merrill led off with a single and eventually scored on a base hit from Clay Dungan.

The top of the fifth proved to be the key inning of the game. Tulsa reliever Melvin Jimenez loaded the bases by walking the first three batters of the inning. Jimenez recovered to get a line out and a pop out to keep the bases full. Jeison Guzman followed with a fly ball that Tulsa centerfielder Kendall broke in for before retreating backwards. The ball landed out of Kendall's reach and onto the warning track for a bases-clearing double for Guzman that put the Naturals in front 4-1.

It was still a three-run game with Northwest Arkansas batting in the top of the eighth when rain forced the umpires to call for the tarp. After a 44-minute delay, and with rain and lightning still in the area, the game was called, making the scored the final.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

*Former Texas Tech hurler Clayton Beeter made hit Double-A debut as Tulsa's starting pitcher and was effective. He worked three innings, surrendering one run on four hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out four.

*Guillermo Zuniga was activated from the Injured List just prior to the game's start and followed Beeter to the mound. Zuniga, pitching in his first game since June 29, worked a perfect fourth inning with one strikeout.

*Jimenez was charged with the loss, allowing three runs on just one hit. He walked a total of four batters.

*Zack Plunkett also made his Double-debut on the mound for the Drillers, and it was an impressive one. The former University of Arkansas pitcher did not allow a hit in 2.1 innings, walking just one batter and striking out three.

*Tulsa had just three hits in the rain-shortened game.

UP NEXT

Northwest Arkansas at Tulsa on Sunday, August 22 at 7:05 PM at ONEOK Field.

The Drillers will concluded their two-week homestand with a series finale against the Naturals. Northwest Arkansas has not announced a starting pitcher, while Landon Knack (2-1, 3.68 ERA) will make his fourth start for the Drillers.

