Big Hits from Ona and Ruiz, Missions Stumble in Defeat to Hooks

SAN ANTONIO - After holding a 2-0 and 5-2 lead, the Missions fall to Corpus Christi on Saturday night. The Hooks outlast the Missions with a final score of 6-5.

The Missions offense scored three runs in the first inning on Friday night. Saturday night they continued that trend and scored two runs in the first inning. With two outs in the inning, Eguy Rosario singled to keep the inning alive. After stealing second base, Jorge Ona hit an RBI double in his first at-bat with the Missions. Ona is currently on a rehab assignment recovering from an elbow injury. Allen Cordoba singled to score Ona. After a walk to Michael Curry, Cordoba was replaced by Ben Ruta with an apparent injury.

Osvaldo Hernandez started for the Missions Saturday night. He pitched two perfect innings but allowed his first run and hit of the game in the third. With two outs in the inning, Corey Julks connected on a solo home run. His 11th long ball of the year made it a 2-1 Missions lead.

Corpus Christi tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. With one out in the inning, David Hensley hit a single to center field. Emmanuel Valdez followed that up with a single of his own. Hensley advanced to third base on the Valdez base hit. Hensley scored after Matthew Barefoot grounded out to Ruta at first base.

The San Antonio Missions regained the lead in the fifth inning courtesy of the long ball. Kelvin Melean led off the inning with a base hit to right field. Esteury Ruiz reached base on a bunt single while Melean advanced to third on the play. Agustin Ruiz, on a 1-1 count, lifted a fly ball over right field wall for a three-run home run. His third homer of the season gave the Missions a 5-2 lead.

The Hooks responded with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. After recording the first two outs of the inning, Hernandez allowed a two-out single to Julks. After a mound visit, Joe Perez hit a two-run home run. His sixth long ball of the year made it a 5-4 Missions lead.

Corpus Christi took their first lead of the night in the bottom of the sixth inning. Sam McWilliams took over on the mound for San Antonio to begin the inning. Hensley began the inning with a double to right field. A ground out moved Hensley from second to third with one out. McWilliams struck out the next batter for out number two. Cesar Salazar was the next batter and he hit an opposite field two-run home run to give the Hooks a 6-5 lead.

In his first appearance since June 18th, Missions reliever Tom Cosgrove pitched an immaculate inning in the eighth inning. He struck out Matthew Barefoot, Cesar Salazar, and Alex Holderbach each on three pitches and all strikes.

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 44-50 on the season

Eguy Rosario (#15 Padres prospect): 2-3, R, BB, 3 SB,

Jorge Ona (#26 Padres prospect, Rehab Assignment): 1-4, 2B, R, RBI, K

Agustin Ruiz (#27 Padres prospect): 1-4, HR, R, 3 RBI, 2 K

Eighth consecutive game with a home run (Extends season long streak)

Tom Cosgrove pitched immaculate inning in 8th inning, first game since June 18th

The San Antonio Missions wrap-up their six-game series at Corpus Christi on Sunday, August 22nd. Right-hander Tyler Viza will make his first appearance since joining the Padres organization. He will be opposed by right-hander Jimmy Endersby (4-5, 3.35) for the Hooks. First pitch will be at 1:05 p.m.

