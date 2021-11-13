Tricks Look to Sweep Weekend

November 13, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







PORT HURON, MI - The Danbury Hat Tricks (3-0-0-1-0) take on the Port Huron Prowlers (1-2-0-1-1) for the second day in a row on Saturday. The Hat Tricks are fresh off of a 6-5 victory against the Prowlers and look to improve their 2-0-0-1 record against them so far this season.

The Hat Tricks had seven players register multiple points in last night's contest, including Nicola Levesque, who just rejoined the Hat Tricks and made his season debut last night.

With last night's regulation victory, Danbury sits atop the FPHL according to point percentage. Port Huron now sits at 1-2-0-1-1 putting them in sixth place in the FPHL and looks to get back to their winning ways tonight against Danbury.

Through four games the Hat Tricks have twelve players averaging a point per game and are getting production from up and down their lineup.

Even with the widespread success early in the year, familiar faces are still leading Danbury to the top spot in the standings. Jonny Ruiz, Cory Anderson, Gordy Bonnel, and Aaron Atwell all average a point per game and have points in high leverage areas this season.

Danbury's top line of Kuznetsov, Ruiz, and Bonnel has been an issue for every opponent so far this season. That line has produced an astounding ten goals through the first four games and a total of fourteen points between the three of them.

"That top line has been producing," commented Hat Tricks Head Coach Dave MacIssac. "We have been getting production from up and down the lineup."

Saturday's game can be found on Port Huron's YouTube page or followed through the Hat Tricks various social media channels. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

