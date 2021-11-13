Hat Tricks Drop Contest to Port Huron

PORT HURON, MI - The Danbury Hat Tricks (3-1-0-1-0) suffered their first loss of the season 4-3 on Saturday night to the Port Huron Prowlers (2-2-0-1-1).

Penalties plagued Danbury late in the game after they held a 3-2 lead five minutes into the third period.

That lead was held in tact until late in the period when the Hat Tricks took four minor penalties in a 47-second span from 13:18 to 14:05 of the third.

Port Huron scored twice on its ensuing power-play to take the lead and Danbury could not find an equalizing goal in the final minutes.

"We have to find a way to stay out of the box," said head coach Dave MacIsaac. "We beat ourselves tonight."

Danbury was led offensively by captain Jonny Ruiz and rookie Tobias Odjick. Ruiz scored twice in the game and leads the Hat Tricks with six tallies on the season.

Odjick was eased into his role on the top line over his first two games, but broke out on Saturday in his third game.

Odjick assisted on both of Ruiz's goals and added his first career tally to record a three-point night.

Danbury currently sits in second place in the FPHL standings with 11 points, one point behind the Binghamton Black Bears.

The Hat Tricks are back in action on Friday at 7:30 for a road contest with the Watertown Wolves before they return home on Saturday at 7 to complete a home-and-home with Watertown.

Both games can be seen on YouTube.

Tickets for Saturday's game are available at danburyhattricks.com/tickets.

