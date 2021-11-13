Four Goal Second Period lifts Danbury over Prowlers in Shootout

After coming off a weekend where the Prowlers took five out of a possible six points against the defending champions, the Columbus River Dragons, they would look to carry that momentum into the weekend against the first place Hat Tricks. This will already be the third time these teams faced off back in the opening weekend; the Hat Tricks took five out of six against the Prowlers.

In an evenly matched first period, each team had good scoring chances throughout the period. Danbury would strike first in the game at just over 11 minutes gone in the first period after a Prowlers player blocked the shot attempt from defensemen Aaron Atwell; Tobias Odjick was able to gather the rebound and fire it past Cory Simons. Later, in the period, off of a great breakout pass from defensemen Nick Manzo that allowed Austin Fetterly to get a breakaway opportunity was able to draw a penalty and then later convert on the penalty shot goal tying the game at one aside.

Things picked up fast in the 2nd period as just over 5 minutes played off a great feed from Jarret Pfeiffer. Zachary Fresura was able to fire the puck past McEwen for his first career goal. Then a switch flipped, and the Hat Tricks would score four unanswered goals to make it a 5-2 game. Cory Anderson scored the first of the goals as he was able to sneak one by the short side on Cory Simons. The next Hat Tricks goal was scored on the Power Play as Gordy Bonnel was able to fire one past Anderson to put the Hat Tricks up. Then from an extraordinary give and go with Bonnel, forward Jonny Ruiz had an easy tap in to add another for the Hat Tricks. Anderson scored their final goal for his 2nd of the game and 4th of the season.

The Prowlers switched goaltenders in the 3rd period after starting goalie Cory Simons allowed five goals on 25 shots. Danbury was able to add one more goal in the 3rd period, which would end up being the game-winner as Nicola Levesque fired one past Greg Harney to make it 6-2. Shortly after this, Matt Graham was able to fire one past McEwen, with Quentin Roseboom getting an assist which is his first career point. Then about 13 minutes into the period, off a deflection, Cade Lambdin was able to fire one home for his first career goal. Then in the game's dying embers with an empty net, Isiah Crawford was able to bury one home off a rebound to make it 6-5. These teams will hit the ice again tomorrow at 7:05 pm and expect this one to be high scoring because every game these two teams have played against one another has been a goal-fest.

