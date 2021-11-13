Black Bears Hold off the Thunder Comeback

Harrington, DE: The Thunder and the Black Bears met for the third consecutive time and tensions were high. It was once again Trevor Babin vs. Joe Sheppard in net. The scoring started early and lasted all night, Binghamton struck first with an even-strength tally from Nikita Ivashkin. Bret Parker would add to the scoring not even two minutes later on the power-play. After the slow start, Delaware settled into the game a bit more. Delaware went to their first power-play of the night and Ryan Marker buried a rebound cutting the lead to one. A flurry of late rushes for Binghamton would lead to a third goal from Geno DeAngelo. After one, Binghamton was up 3-1. Shots on goal in the first were 23-9 Binghamton.

The second period started poorly for the home team giving up two goals in just 36 seconds leading to Trevor Babin being pulled from the contest. Mike Cosentino came into the game and with Delaware down 5-1 he did all he could to keep them in the game. Delaware would answer back with the next two goals coming from Ryan Marker again, and Dan Cangelosi. Less than a minute after the lead was cut to two Egor Borshchev scored an unassisted goal to put Binghamton back up three. After two periods of play, the score was 6-3 Binghamton. The shots after two were 41-28 Black Bears.

Delaware did not go down easy, Brandon Lucchesi scored his first pro goal on a broken play that left him all alone in front with the puck on his stick. Borshchev came right back down the ice and scored for Binghamton making it once again a three-goal game. Cangelosi and Morgan would add two as Delaware cut the lead to one with 10 seconds left, but could not find the late equalizer. Delaware is off tomorrow, Binghamton is home against Watertown.

