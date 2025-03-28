Trevor Smyth Spin Cycle
March 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video
Halifax travels to Georgia in Week 18 to take on the Swarm.
Watch the action LIVE on ESPNU Sunday at 4pm ET.
Check out the Halifax Thunderbirds Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from March 28, 2025
- Albany FireWolves Student-Athletes of the Week Presented by Dave and Buster's - Albany: Shenendehowa High School Girls' Alpine Skiing - Albany FireWolves
- Warriors Fans Make History with World Record Flip Cup Game - Vancouver Warriors
- Game Preview - Halifax at Georgia - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Bandits Look to Solidify Playoff Positioning against Vancouver - Buffalo Bandits
- Game Prep: Black Bears at Wings - Ottawa Black Bears
- Player Transactions - NLL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.