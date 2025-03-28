Sports stats



NLL Halifax Thunderbirds

Trevor Smyth Spin Cycle

March 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video


Halifax travels to Georgia in Week 18 to take on the Swarm.

Watch the action LIVE on ESPNU Sunday at 4pm ET.

Check out the Halifax Thunderbirds Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from March 28, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Halifax Thunderbirds Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central