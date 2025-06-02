Trevor Harris, All-Time Playoff Performer: Replay Room
June 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
"This might be a good day..." Turns out, it was a record-breaking one.
In this episode of Replay Room, quarterback Trevor Harris looks back on one of the games he remembers most - a performance where an early misread turned into a defining moment. Watch as Harris breaks down the play, the mindset, and how it all came together.
