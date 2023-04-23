Travs Tripped in Frisco Finale

April 23, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Frisco, TX - Arkansas fell 6-3 at Frisco on Sunday and split the six-game series with the RoughRiders three apiece. Logan Warmoth went 2-4 including a two-run single that gave the Travs an early lead. The game featured a combined 33 strikeouts, 18 by the Frisco pitching staff and 15 by Arkansas hurlers. Grant Wolfram came out of the Frisco 'pen in the third inning to stall the Travs offense stranding a pair of runners in scoring position. He would go on to retire all eight hitters he faced and be the winning pitcher.

Moments That Mattered

* Frisco tied the game in the fourth inning on a two out, two-run triple by Dustin Harris and then took the lead on the very next pitch on a two-run homer from Dio Arias.

* Arkansas had the bases loaded with two out in the sixth but Robbie Tenerowicz struck out with the bases loaded and the deficit stayed at three.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Leo Rivas: 0-1, 3 BB, HBP, run, RBI, SB

* 3B Logan Warmoth: 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, SB

News and Notes

* Arkansas has not lost any of their first their series this season.

* Tenerowicz had his eight-game hit streak snapped.

Up Next

After a day off Monday, the Travs return home to host the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday in a School Day Game. Right-hander Bryce Miller (0-2, 7.98) makes the start against righty Nick Frasso (0-1, 1.38). First pitch is at 11:05 am. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.